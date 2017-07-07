NE Beds MP launches rail survey

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt has launched a rail survey, to gather feedback from rail users in his constituency on the service they receive.

Mr Burt said: “Govia Thameslink are currently consulting on timetable changes due to come into effect in May 2018.

“I hope constituents will take the time to respond to the consultation, as well as providing their feedback to me on the wider issues relating to their rail service.

“I have carried out a number of rail surveys over the years, and it is a helpful way for me to understand their concerns and make representations to those responsible for the service and the station facilities. I will also be making my own contribution to the timetable consultation and constituents’ concerns will help shape my response.”

Details of the Govia Consultation can be found at https://www.transformingrail.com/, and information about Mr Burt’s survey are on his website: www.alistair-burt.co.uk.