Poundland recall Halloween wigs

Poundland is recalling Halloween wigs having found them to fall below its standards.

Customers are advised to return them to their nearest store for a full refund.

The wigs being recalled by Poundland.Apologies for low picture quality

The wigs affected have been on sale at Poundland stores, Poundland Online and Dealz stores since August.

If you have purchased one of these products (listed above) or have any concerns regarding any other Poundland wig you have purchased previously to August 2016, please return it to your nearest store for a full refund.

A Poundland spokesman said: “As a responsible retailer we take the testing and the standard of our products very seriously and remain committed to the highest levels of product quality which is why we are taking this precautionary measure. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

What You Should Do

Check the barcode on your purchase matches those shown on this notice and return the item to your nearest store as soon as possible.

If you have purchased this product for someone else or know someone who has one, please tell them about this notice.

Should you have any queries or concerns regarding this information please call our customer service team free on 0800 731 5622 between 9am and 5:30pm Monday to Friday.

#127038-FRIGHT NITE LONG WIG (Green, Blue, Black, Red, Pink) Barcodes: 5054110002671, 5054110002688, 5054110002695, 5054110002701,

5054110002718

#115428-FRIGHT NITE SHORT BOB WIG (Green, Blue, Black, Red, Pink) Barcodes: 5054110002626, 5054110002633, 5054110002640, 5054110002657,

5054110002664, 5054110280475, 5054110280482, 5054110280499, 5054110280505, 5054110280512

#127039- FRIGHT NITE CURLY WIG (Green, Blue, Black, Red, Pink) Barcodes: 5054110002725, 5054110002732, 5054110002749, 5054110002756,

5054110002763

Customer Care Line: 0800 731 5622.