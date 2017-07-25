RSPB hosts recruitment day in search for new volunteers

If you would like to give nature a helping hand, the RSPB nature reserve at Sandy would like to meet you.

The RSPB is holding a volunteer recruitment day at The Lodge nature reserve on Saturday, August 5, between 11am and 2.30pm.

The charity is planning its visitor programme at The Lodge for the coming year and would like more volunteers who are friendly, confident talking to the public and able to inspire visitors about the work of the RSPB.

The RSPB are looking for the following help:

Children’s activities co-ordinator to help with planning and organising family and children’s events, activities and resources.

Roving rangers who check trails and the hide, filling and cleaning bird feeders, talking to visitors and showing wildlife on the reserve.

Visitor information assistants who can work in the visitor centre, welcome visitors, introduce them to the reserve, enthuse people to support the RSPB as new members, and talk about the birds and wildlife found at The Lodge and our other reserves. For this role they are especially looking for help at weekends and people who can cover at busy periods, such as school holidays, although there are weekday times available.

There are also opportunities for flexible part time work in the busy and friendly shop.

Full training will be given and a uniform supplied for all of these roles.

On the recruitment day, call in at the shop, near the reserve entrance, and have a chat with volunteers over a cuppa and biscuit.

The RSPB is the largest conservation charity in Europe and has more than 13,000 fantastic volunteers across the country, from all walks of life. Between them, they contribute over a million hours each year.

If you can’t make this date but are interested in volunteering at The Lodge (for the visitor engagement roles above), contact Mark Brandon, visitor experience manager, The Lodge nature email mark.brandon@rspb.org.uk or call 01767 693253.