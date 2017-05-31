Signals Museum at RAF Henlow opens doors to the public

The next open day for the Signals Museum at RAF Henlow is on Saturday, June 3 when the public are invited to view the collection.

You can drop in any time from 10am until 4pm to see more of the historic set up.

The volunteers will be on air with the amateur radio station, GB4SMH as usual. If you want to visit, go to the guardroom with photo ID, passport, driving licence or over 60s bus pass to get a free entry ticket.

The museum at Henlow dates back to 1999 when a new home was needed for a small collection of radio and electronic memorabilia from the defunct museum attached to No. 1 Radio School at RAF Locking.

The museum also received a generous donation of surplus equipment from the RAF Museum Reserve Collection which was moving from nearby RAF Cardington to RAF Stafford. Other exhibits have been donated or loaned by other RAF units and enthusiastic individuals.

Since then, many more important items have been loaned to the museum over the years from the RAF Museum Reserve Collection and these new items give a better insight into equipment that was developed during the First World War and the decades after. The collection also includes items from the Second World War

making the collection more comprehensive for an important period in RAF electronic developments.

The next time the museum will be open is July 1.

For more about the museum visit www.rafsignalsmuseum.org.uk