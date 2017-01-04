Cyclist airlifted to hospital

A cyclist was badly injured after a fall from his bike in Shefford on Saturday.

At 12.51pm Magpas Doctor Charlotte Haldane and Paramedic Dan Cody landed in Shefford via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They had been called to treat a man who had fallen from a pushbike.

The Magpas medical team assessed the man (in his 40s) who had sustained a head injury.

They anaesthetised the patient at the scene before airlifting him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

He was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival at hospital.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient were Pilot Paul Nolan and Crewmember George Phillips.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and the EEAST Hazardous Area Response Team were also in attendance.