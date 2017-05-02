Man rescued after A1 crash near Sandy

A man had to be rescued from his car after it collided with a tree off the A1 in the early hours of Bank Holiday MOnday.

At 5.30am Magpas Doctor Richard Booker and Paramedic Ollie Robinson arrived near the A1, south of Sandy, via the Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle.

They had been called to treat a man who had been injured in a serious single vehicle collision and was trapped in a car for a prolonged period of time.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in his 30’s) who had sustained a leg injury.

They provided him with advanced pain relief and made sure he was in a stable condition before an EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew took him to Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Bedfordshire Police and the Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.