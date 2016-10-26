Will it be Bake Off take-off for Candice tonight?

Bedford’s own Candice Brown could be crowned the UK’s new culinary queen tonight, when the final of the Great British Bake Off is aired.

The secondary school teacher will be competing against fellow bakers Andrew Smyth and Jane Beedle, after another nine competitors fell away over the last two months.

Candice has already become a firm favourite with viewers across the country, being known for her lipstick, her puns and the detail she put into her gingerbread pub.

We’ll be watching, with you, when the show starts at 8pm this evening on BBC1.

And stay tuned to live Beth Pearson’s Twitter feed from throughout the show.