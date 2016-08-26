Bowling pair deliver for Southill at Eversholt

Bowlers George Darlow and Dominic Chatfield secured an unlikely victory for Southill Park in the Beds County League Premier on Sunday.

Eversholt put their visitors into bat and it proved to be a shrewd move as they skittled them for 126 in 30 overs.

It was only thanks to 46 from Darlow batting at number nine that Park reached a century.

That didn’t give the bowlers much of a total to defend but they proved up to the challenge. Darlow took 4-24 in nine overs and Chatfield 4-37 in his nine overs to knock Eversholt over for 115

Langford struggled in their run chase at Luton Town & Indians and lost by 60 runs.

A third wicket partnership of 154 between Dhruv Patel (98) and Sachin Wagh (66) pushed Luton’s total up to a formidable 276-9. Harry Jerome took 4-35 for Langford.

In reply Conor Robson (51) and Sergio Feedee Mendes (89) piled on 128 for the second wicket. However once that partnership was broken the innings tailed off and the side were all out for 216.

In Division One Potton stay just two points clear at the top after winning by six wickets at Great Brickhill.

James Howlett took 6-51 as Potton had the home side all out for 139 in 30 overs. Captain Sean Stevens then took over with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 93 balls to steer his side home.

Ickwell slipped to a six wicket loss at Clifton. Batting first at the Claybridge, Ickwell’s innings never got going and they were all out for just 102.

Lewis Bridger and and Alex Omms took three apiece at the top of the order while Rock Monaghan (4-18) mopped up the tail.

Ickwell’s bowlers made some early inroads in reply but never had enough runs to play with and Ooms (25no) and Adam Ryan (15no) saw them home in just 14 overs.