Dagless century steers Biggleswade to victory

Adam Dagless smashed a century to guide Biggleswade to a Hunts League Division Three victory over Upwood on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss at Fairfield and put Biggleswade into bat but Dagless soon made them rue that decision.

His 107 came off just 91 balls and included 19 fours and 1 six.

Although the opening partnership with Chris Waghorn made 61, Dagless struggled to find support among the top order with a clutch of players barely making it to double figures before heading back to the pavilion.

However a quickfire 46 from Lawrence Fell further down the order – his runs included2 sixes and cameoff just 31 balls – helped the side to a formidable 271 all out total.

Upwood’s reply stuttered to 16-2. A half century from opener Ian Jones pushed things along and there were decent contributions from the lower order batsmen but hey were always behind the run rate, their innings ending on 214-9.

Fell performed well with the ball too, taking 3-32, while Dagless and Laura Charter both took two wickets.

Southill Parkfell to a surprisingly heavy loss at Ramsey IIs in Division One.

Andrew Collins made 32 and Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel 35 but once they were dismissed not a single other player made double figures.

A total of 107 was never likely to be easy to defend and so it proved. George Darlow was economical with 1-14 off his ten overs but Ramsey passed the total with six wickets in hand.

Ickwell succumbed to a painful 189 run defeat at aton Socon IIs in Division One.

When they restricted Socon to 2-1 and then 21-2 there must have been hope. However, that quickly evaporated as Simon Cooper (103) and William Hall (85) compiled a third wicket parnership of 213 to steer the side to 267-4. Milin Gandhi was the pick of the bowlers with 2-35.

Once Ickwell’s openers Gandhi (26) and Jamie Barners (14) were removed the innings subsided and they were all out for 78 in the 28th over.