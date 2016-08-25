Arlesey’s cup hopes end in replay defeat

Arlesey Town’s FA Cup hopes ended in a 4-1 replay defeat at Potters Bar Town on Tuesday.

The Blues started strongly and Taylor Rhiney hit the bar but the home side were ruthless in front of goal, leading at the break after Joe Bennett’s 20 yard piledriver.

Carl McClusky and Luke Warner-Eley added two more for Potters Bar and Arlesey conceded a fourth, from Eion Casey, as they pushed up chasing the game.

Arlesey grabbed a consolotation when, after a good challenge from Tyrell Stratton, Rhiney shot low into the bottom corner of the net.

The initial Preliminary Round tie at Arlesey on Saturday had ended 1-1.

Goalless at the interval, the Blues went in front when Jack Vasey beat two defenders into the box and then drew two more before squaring for Tony Williams who make no mistake. However McClusky fired past Nick Thompson with one minute left to force a replay.

Arlesey host Chalfont St Peter on Saturday and visit Bedford on Monday in the Southern League.