Balague: Biggleswade United have started badly, and I am not amused

Four official games, a home replay defeat in the FA Cup to a team one division below us and losses in our first two league games.

We have certainly managed to carry on where we left off last season, which is to say, badly. It’s pretty fair to say that I am not amused.

Nothing has changed with regards to the way we want to play but we all need to take a very good look into the mirror and ask ourselves some very serious questions. How can we explain such a poor end to our last campaign coupled with an equally dreadful start this time around?

What I can see are repeated, individual mistakes occurring primarily because players are not doing what they are more than capable of doing and have been told to do a 100 times or more.

I know we need to increase the competitive level at the club and we are constantly looking to achieve that but in the meantime it hurts me deeply to see our club underperform so dreadfully when facing sides that I know - the coaches, players, and fans know – we should do so much better against.

I am completely convinced we are going to turn this around but we need everyone and particularly the players to seriously address the inconsistencies in their level of performance and commitment.

My sources tell me that the first half against Stotfold was good, while the second half was totally dreadful. And it is inconsistencies like this that are so frustrating.

Three out of the four goals that we have conceded in the league have come from set pieces and that occurs purely and simply because of poor concentration and an even poorer attitude.

To date the sides we have played have shown quite simply that they have wanted it more than us and while there is no shame it being matched for skill there is simply no excuse for not having the same desire as your opponent.

We will have discussions with the board and the coaching staff to see how we can arrest this mini slump but at the end of the day it is all about the pride and the desire demonstrated by the players on the pitch.

On Saturday at Second Meadow we face a real test with the visit of London Colney who won the league last year and have already started their campaign with two wins. It will be the perfect chance to show a new commitment, a new beginning.

Let’s just think that the season starts from here.