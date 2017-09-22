Balague: Great Biggleswade result - but even better performance

What a shift we put in to see off our higher ranked opponents Barton Rovers in the North Beds Charity Cup. At last we seem to have got our mojo back and it bodes well for this weekend’s FA Vase clash.

A superb performance from absolutely everyone. We welcomed into our side two players from the Elite Development Course we have with Stevenage, Reece Voller in goal and Matt Clark on the bench.

George Cammarano and Alix Girdlestone from the Under 23s also came into the squad, a squad where upfront Dave Iwediuno and Charlie Black are beginning to build a real understanding.

What was most pleasing was not the victory per se but rather the way we achieved it by dominating the play, creating numerous chances and showing a defiance and resolution in defence.

An almost perfect performance and one that Cristian Colas our first team coach described as the best single display since he arrived at the club.

And yet I still firmly believe that there is more to come and what better time and place to prove it than tomorrow (Saturday) at Second Meadow in our FA Vase second qualifying round match against Thrapston Town.

Off the pitch we would love to be able to count on more support from the local business community to help us to move forward. We already get wonderful backing from Innovation on Site, Carter Recruitment, Harrison’s Accountants and the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and for that we are monumentally grateful.

What we are also finding is that the main way we are growing is via online content that can be viewed by people that follow us all over the world. Against Barton Rovers we did a half time periscope piece that just two hours after the game had already been watched by 11,200 people.

This is clearly the future and what we are now looking for is a digital content specialist, someone local that can help us grow this side of the football club by providing content, ideas and organising all our social networks. Anyone interested should contact chris.lewis@biggleswadeunited.com

We had a fantastic Academy night last Friday where all the teams and individuals had their photographs taken. It was wonderful to see the clubhouse packed with the youngsters and their parents and we look forward to enjoying more of the same in the future.

Now bring on the FA Vase and remember if we win, we will be just seven rounds and eight games away from Wembley.

See you there.