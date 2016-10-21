Balague: Passion shows Biggleswade United are heading in right direction

Regular readers of this weekly rant will know I have never doubted that we have the skill, quality of coaching, and commercial backing to build something really special here at Biggleswade United.

But football – the fickle mistress that it is – has a habit of asking all manner of different questions and events over the last couple of weeks have contrived to convince me that we are definitely heading in the right direction.

Our last two cup matches have shown me that we now also have the strength in depth to put on a show against whoever we might draw in any competition.

Equally important, Saturday’s league win against a second placed Berkhamsted proved beyond question that what we also possess in abundance those other fundamental qualities that are needed to guarantee long term success - heart, commitment, passion and pride.

Having taken an early lead we played close on to 80 minutes with just ten men after central defender, Jordan Wright was sent off.

Despite being under pressure a second goal scored by Nick Elliot guaranteed the points and we might even have scored a third as Berkhamsted piled forward.

On Tuesday no fewer than five players from the Under 23s lined up for a Beds Senior Cup match against Kempston Rovers who play one league above us, and took their more highly ranked opponents all the way to a penalty shoot out before finally losing 7-6.

Last Saturday’s match was tinged with sadness following the departure of Sergio Urbano who has left us to return to Spain to be re-united with his wife and young son.

His contribution to the team since he came here have been invaluable and I know how much he has enjoyed his stay with us. It was a pleasure to see him presented with a signed club shirt and everyone at the club wishes him all the very best.

Baldock Town make the short trip to Second Meadow tomorrow in the FA Vase First Round Proper.

Baldock, who play in SSML Division One, had been flying high in their campaign this season but visit us on the back of their first league defeat. Unfortunately I will miss due to a commitment that will see me talking football, including United, in Gibraltar.

Tuesday sees Hoddesdon visit us in the Dudley Latham Memorial Cup. See you there.