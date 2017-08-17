Biggleswade FC beat Leighton to maintain perfect start

Newly-promoted Biggleswade FC continued their perfect start to life in the SSML Premier with an excellent 3-1 win over Leighton Town on Tuesday.

It follows victory at Wembley on Saturday making it two wins from their first two games.

FC were out of the traps quickly dominating possession amd it took a great last ditch tackle to deny Tom Cookman as he was about to get his shot away.

George Bailey had a shot well saved but on 35 minutes FC were pegged back when a ball was cleverly knocked back across goal and a Leighton forward headed home.

FC thought they had a good shout for a penalty as Bailey appeared to be brought down, the loose ball falling to Pat McCafferty whose shot cleared the bar.

A deserved leveller arrived on 55 minutes as Lee Northfield picked out Alex Marsh who steered the ball in at the far post.

Bailey again went close but was not to be denied on the hour as Northfield whipped in a cross from the left which caused problems, Bailey forcing home the loose ball.

The visitors had their best spell as they searched for a way back with James Hatch seeing an effort hit the post. A further effort was blocked as FC’s defence, superbly marshalled by Nathan George and Dave Lenton, dug in with a determination to ensure the three points.

On 70 minutes the points were virtually assured as Cookman broke the offside trap, cut inside and found Marsh who buried his effort.

With ten minutes remaining what looked an innocuous challenge saw the visiting keeper have to be stretchered off.

This Saturday Hoddesdon Town visit in another tough encounter for FC.