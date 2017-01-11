Biggleswade FC continue winning streak against Broadfields

Biggleswade FC followed off a successful Christmas period with a 3-2 victory over Broadfields United in SSML Division One on Saturday.

However it wasn’t going to be easy – Broadfields were on an eight game winning streak and had beaten FC in September. They started the sharper as Sam Wyer was forced to produce an excellent save inside three minutes.

Seven minutes in Biggleswade produced a great opening as Alex Marsh found himself one on one with the keeper only to see his effort brilliantly turned around the post.

Within two minutes Broadfields grabbed the lead as Billy Smith picked the ball up on Biggleswade’s right, eluded Nathan George’s tackle and fired his side ahead.

A hamstring injury to Ryan Inskip on 18 minutes saw him replaced by Lee Northfield for his first game after suspension and with something to prove he started to drive FC forward.

With Biggleswade starting to dominate they levelled just before the half hour as a great combination of passes saw Adam Hunt in acres of space, his first time ball being turned home by Owen Dixon.

Now dominant, FC began to create chances. George Bailey was brought down on the edge of the box and George Riley stepped up, only to see his 25 yarder superbly turned onto the bar the rebound being scrambled to safety.

Broadfields’ keeper was again in action minutes later as Adam Hunt sent in another great cross and Marsh met it perfectly only to see his header tipped over.

Biggleswade started the second half as they finished the first as Bailey saw an effort crowded out, then seconds later Hunt again put the ball onto Marsh’s head, this time his effort drifting the wrong side of the upright.

But he was not to be denied as Joel Ives picked his run out, and although the keeper blocked his first effort Marsh was first to the loose ball to put Biggleswade in front.

Just as FC looked to be in control Broadfields through Sam O’Neil broke on their right but with just Wyer to beat it was the keeper who produced his moment of magic, saving expertly.

On such moments games are won and lost as Biggleswade went straight down the other end where Bailey left two markers before Cooley slotting home the third.

Broadfields threw everything in a effort to get back in the game and they did with five minutes remaining as Gary Edwards headed home.

With time running out and Broadfield becoming more desperate they were reduced to ten men as Joel Ives was lucky to escape serious injury from an over-zealous challenge. With one man less FC saw out the remaining minutes to collect a well earned victory.