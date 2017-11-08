Biggleswade FC inflict a first defeat on Welwyn

Biggleswade produced an exhilarating first half performance and a defiant second half display to inflict a first defeat of the season on Welwyn GC on Saturday.

FC were clearly up for it and only the linesman’s flag stopped Alex Marsh from opening the scoring inside five minutes.

A decisive turning point came after just six minutes. Some fine inter play saw Lee Northfield released and, bearing down on goal, he was brought to the floor on the edge of the box by John McGrandles. The referee awarded a free kick and dismissed the defender.

The visitors’ punishment was doubled as George Riley stepped up and rifled the free kick into the roof of the net.

Two minutes later Tom Coles got on the end of a cross, his header just going wide of the far post.

It was largely one way traffic and Pat McCafferty left two players before finding Tom Coles whose shot was superbly saved. Twenty minutes in Riley should have got his second as he found himself with just the keeper to beat but put his effort wide. Marsh missed witah gilt-edged chance set up by Tom Coles and within minutes Cookman dragged his shot wide when well positioned.

The final minute of the half saw a good shout for a penalty not given and so as the players walked off at half time the question was whether FC would regret not taking their chances.

Welwyn began the second half on top and Dan Green produced a great double block to keep the home side in front. The shape of the half was set as Welwyn mainly hit long balls while Biggleswade still looked to play everything on the floor.

With 20 minutes to go Welwyn earned a corner down their right which was met perfectly, only for Green to be equal to it producing another good save and minutes later pulled off an even better save from a free kick.

At the other end FC were causing plenty of problems but could not create the opening to finish the game off.

With eight minutes of injury time played Welwyn threw everything at the home side in a bid to get something out of the game but on this occasion the home side were in no mood to let what would be a fantastic win slip away with both Darren Woodend and Dave Lenton outstanding throughout.

FC have another huge home game on Saturday as they entertain Crawley Green in the FA Vase.