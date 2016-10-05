Biggleswade FC stay second after Hatfield win

Biggleswade FC officially launch their new kit and badge on Saturday – sitting proudly second in the SSML Division One table after a midweek victory.

The fledgling club won 2-0 at Hatfield Town to make it seven wins from eight.

Biggleswade could have been in front in the opening minutes on Tuesday as first Zac Tyrrell saw his audacious back heel just go the wrong side of the post, and Adam Hunt’s cross managed to elude everyone before going out to safety.

At the other end FC looked reasonably comfortable as Sam Wyer was called on to take a number of long balls.

They took the lead on 23 minutes as Ryan Vale was brought down on the edge of the Hatfield box, Dom Palmiero brilliantly bending it into the bottom corner for the lead.

Ten minutes later it was two as leading scorer Ryan Inskip got on the end of a four man passing move to finish cleverly.

Further great work from Palmiero saw him create his own opportunity this time hitting his shot the wrong side of the upright, whilst with the half drawing to an end Sam wyer was called to smother a Hatfield effort.

The second half started with Hatfield somewhat lucky to still be in the contest – however, with nothing to lose, they gave it a right go causing FC plenty of problems.

Nick Henebery and Zac Tyrrell needed to be alert as Hatfield threw caution to the wind. Wyer was forced to take several balls from under his bar whilst also being bundled to the floor on one occasion.

The introduction of Nathan Lee-George and the experienced head of Mark Franklin allowed Biggleswade to take back the initiative and it was FC who finished the stronger as Ryan Vale saw his header come back off the post and Adam Hunt’s drive being gathered by the Hatfield keeper.

Ashley Boness came on for his debut with 15 minutes to go, linking well with Inskip and Pat McCafferty.

FC comfortably saw the game through and now look forward to Saturday where they will officially wear their new kit and more importantly their new badge.

The club ran a competition in two Biggleswade schools to design the new badge.

The winner, who is the daughter of ex-Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade United player Tony Wren, will receive her prize and present her design at this Saturday’s home game against Kensington Borough.