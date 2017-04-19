Blues secure safety with win on the road

Arlesey Town officially secured their Southern League Division One Central place next season with a 3-2 win at Chalfont on Saturday.

The game started with the forwards firmly in control and Jack Vasey opened the scoring for Arlesey with a low shot after just 12 minutes.

Chalfont countered with a 25 yard shot from Gary Burrell that flew into the top of Arlesey’s net soon after, but in a crazey 20 seconds Kim Forsythe rounded the keeper to restore the visitors’ lead.

Vasey made it 3-1 after 27 minutes and Arlesey looked in control, but still the scoring wasn’t finished as Jake Cass converted just past the half hour.

The second period was the opposite of the first as obviously both managers had sorted things out defensively. Although Arlesey had the ball in the net twice both attempts were ruled out for offside and the Blues held on.

Arlesey’s league season ends with a journey to Petersfield Town on Saturday.