Bond is Stotfold’s Boxing Day hero as they beat Biggleswade

Daniel Bond scored a late winner for Stotfold as they turned their derby match around against Biggleswade United on Boxing Day.

Trailing at the break, the Eagles looked a different side in the second period and recorded a crucial 2-1 win as they look to move up the SSML Premier Division table.

For Biggleswade United it was two points thrown away as they had been on top in the first half.

Stotfold began brightly in front of a 150-strong crowd at Roker Park, putting pressure on the visitors’ goal and although United scrambled one chance, away keeper Tom Wyant was left down injured. Thankfully after treatment he was able to continue.

However, on 10 minutes it was United who made the breakthrough. Stotfold keeper Nathan Godfrey miscued his clearance and it fell to Charlie Joy who volleyed home the opener from the edge of the box.

James Cooper then went close with a looping header, Nick Elliot drove in a free kick while Martin Russell headed over from a corner as United had the better opportunities in the opening 45 minutes.

By the time the second half was underway the sun had gone, the temperature was dropping and it was Stotfold who raised their game.

They were rewarded on the hour when sub Paul Morris was played through and he slotted the ball past the onrushing Wyant.

The Eagles continued to press. with Wyant clawing away one decent effort and Kane Farrell clearing his lines impressively.

United were determined to take something from the game and shuffled their pack with 15 minutes left, substitute Lee Bilcock coming on to play up front as a target man.

With just two minutes to go Matt Cooper went through and would have scored but was kept out by some great defending. Then Bilcock went agonisingly close with a header from a corner that was straight at the keeper.

Stotfold made those misses pay in injury time when a corner came out to Bond and he curled his shot past the diving Wyant for the winner.

With the final chance of the game Gareth’s Hunt’s attempt to equalise with a free kick was saved comfortably.

Biggleswade host Leighton Town in the SSML on Monday, January 2 while Stotfold visit Crawley Green.