Coley converts late on for Langford

Langford netted a late winner at Bedford FC on Tuesday to make it back-to-back wins in the SSML Division One.

The game kicked off on a cool, damp evening, both teams playing at a frantic pace causing missed placed passes and players to slip over frequently.

Bedford had the early possession but never looked like scoring with all their efforts fizzling out in the final third.

Langford never quite put their passing game together, but after 28 minutes of scrappy football they forced a corner.

Jordan Stewart crossed high into the goalmouth, the ball dropped to the ground and after a scramble Joe Roche-Gerard stabbed the ball home from a yard out. It was the Reds’ only chance of the first half but they went into the interval ahead.

The scrappy midfield play continued in the second period, and tempers flared, none of which led to good football.

Then after 75 minutes, Ben McGrath shot home from outside the area to equalise for Bedford, much to the delight of the vocal home supporters.

Langford woke up and finally started playing their best football of the evening.

They were rewarded 10 minutes later when John Coley tapped in following a good run and cross by Jed Wheeler, and they held out to win.

Langford’s are in FA Vase action at home to Crawley Green on Saturday. They then host Broadfields in the League Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.

Langford: Billy Welch, James Lamptey, Dan Harper, Joe Zunguzam, Joe Roche-Gerrard, Tom Carroll, Jordan Stewart, Jack Edwards (capt), Harry Orr, Jed Wheeler, Jordan Cleghorn.

Subs: Nico Miceli (used), Luke Burkett (used), John Coley (used).