Complacent Biggleswade United nearly let lead slip at Broxbourne

Complacency almost cost Biggleswade United dear on Saturday but they held on to win 3-1 at Broxbourne Borough.

United took an early two goal lead but then sat back and almost let their hosts take a share of the points.

A pre-season of turmoil at Goffs Lane has taken its toll in the early part of this season and some heavy defeats have left them floundering around near the foot of the SSML Premier table.

So when United scored two goals in the space of the opening 12 minutes following a period of sustained pressure, many of the home supporters were fearful of another demolition job.

However the new faces within the Boro lineup steadied the ship and took the game to their visitors.

United started with a menace and could have been two up within the first three minutes. Charlie Joy was denied by home keeper, Graham Loki and the custodian was on hand again a minute later to parry a strike from Sergio Urbano.

However, in the eighth minute a rash sprint from his line saw Loki attempt to steal the ball from Nick Elliot but the United midfield man was alert to the challenge and slipped past the forlorn Loki and turned the ball in to an empty net for United’s first of the day.

Three minutes later Kane Farrell extended the lead for the Bedfordshire visitors. Elliot spotted Farrell’s run in to the Boro area and slipped the ball through to the wing back who took a deft touch and in the same movement tucked the ball in to the bottom corner of Loki’s net.

Further chances fell to United with Joy blasting a volley inches over from an Urbano cross and the Spaniard was unlucky not to make it three after intricate footwork from Antonio Mitri on the bye line saw him beat two defenders and pull the ball back to Urbano but he underhit his attempt.

With life seemingly comfortable United seemed to snuggle up into their comfort blanket but they were soon rudely awakened when a long range effort from Jamie Brandon found its way through a congested United penalty area. An awkward bounce then saw the ball fly past teenage keeper, Robbie Ponting and after dominating for such a long time United now found themselves in a fight.

The second period saw United under pressure as the home side looked to even the scoreline in the early exchanges. Skipper Robbie Carroll had two chances to bring the sides level with consecutive free kicks that went fractionally wide of the mark. Ponting was on hand to deny new signing Charlie Ruff when the youngster slipped past defender Carles Balboa and a goal mouth scramble saw United let off the hook after Boro striker Tommy Hunn miscued a strike.

With ten minutes remaining United skipper, Lee Bilcock, secured all three points for his side when he rose above the Boro defence to head home a Farrell free kick and the win sees United climb to eighth in the Premier Division table with games in hand on all of those around them.

This Saturday United face second in the table Berkhamsted at Second Meadow. kick off 3pm. Then on Tuesday United make the short journey to Kempston Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup.