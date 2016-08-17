Daly delivers a hat-trick in Langford win

Pat Daly scored three for Langford in a welcome 4-2 win over Broadfields United in the SSML Division One on Tuesday.

The Reds kicked off and immediately pushed forward, having the majority of the early possession and creating chance after chance on a perfect evening for football.

The opening ten minutes saw continuous home pressure; the first chance came on 13 minutes when Penman had a shot saved by the keeper’s legs.

It took until the 22nd minute for Broadfields to have a long shot on goal, which was saved comfortably by Nick Gardner.

Then from the counter attack Daly was bought down in the penalty area and up stepped Moss to drive the penalty home.

Daly nearly added another soon after, firing just wide.

Then with half an hour played the free running Daly beat the offside trap and calmly sidefooted past the second past the advancing keeper.

The away team almost pulled a goal back when Maniton headed against the bar from a corner with Gardner well beaten.

Daly again sprung the offside trap and his clever chip was tipped over by immy in the Broadfields goal. Then on 44 minutes Daly made it three with a looping header after a cross was flicked on by Penman.

The second half opened with The Reds in full flow. However after 71 minutes Broadfields scored with a penalty after the referee spotted a push in the area and Josh Warren converted.

Broadfields pushed on with renewed hope, forcing a good save from Gardner. Then in the 77th minute Langford restored their three goal advantage when Ingham’s fierce shot was tipped onto a post and Daly drove in the rebound to complete his hattrick.

In the 84th minute Kimona pulled another goal back, having raced through a square defence he rounded Gardner and score from a narrow angle.

In stoppage time Daly nearly added another for the hosts when he curled a free kick against an upright.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Rhys Calvano, Ross Scotney, Michael Moss, Craig Meyrick (Capt), Ricky Clark, Steven Redmond, Tyler Ingham, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Jack Magill.

Subs: Callum Stead (used), Adam Perry, Charlie Fusco (used).

Langford’s next match is at home to Chesham United Reserves on Saturday, August 27 at 3pm.