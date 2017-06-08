Former Stotfold boss takes over at Langford

Langford FC this week unveiled Rob Bates as their new manager.

He makes the short switch from the management hot seat at Stotfold to take over the helm of the Forde Park outfit as they bid for promotion from the SSML Division One.

The Reds finished fourth last season. Meanwhile Stotfold ended midtable in the SSML Premier, ending strongly after a poor start.

Paul Donelly will Rob’s assistant at Langford, with Jack Knight as coach and Stuart Howard goalkeeping coach.

Biggleswade FC have welcomed UEFA A Licence coach James Petty to their ranks.

Biggleswade were promoted as champions from the SSML Division One in their first campaign.

James had a brief spell as Bedford FC manager and ironically was responsible for inflicting one of Biggleswade’s five league defeats last season.

A spokesman said: “Managers Mark Inskip and Dave Northfield are excited with the recruitment of James, feeling that he will prove invaluable as the club look to make the step into level 5 football.

“James will also bring new ideas to the side as well as helping with the introduction of the new second side.”

Clubs are already looking ahead to the next campaign with a number of pre-season friendlies arranged.

Biggleswade Town welcome National League Premier outfit Borehamwood to the Carlsberg Stadium on Saturday, July 15.

They then host town neighbours Biggleswade United on Tuesday, July 18 and welcome a Stevenage XI on Tuesday, August 1.

Arlesey Town are at home to Hemel Hempstead Town on Thursday, July 6, before playing new tenants Baldock Town on Saturday, July 15. They also host Hanworth Villa on Saturday, July 22.

Biggleswade FC are at home to Ely City on Thursday July 20, United MK on Saturday, July 22 and Eaton Socon on Wednesday, July 26.