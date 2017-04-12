Former striker returns to punish Arlesey

Former Arlesey player Aston Goss put two past his former side as the Blues lost 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Aylesbury in the Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.

It was a close game with the visitors needing the points a little more. Arlesey are all but mathematically safe from the drop with three games to go, with Histon needing to win all three to have any chance of staying up.

The first half was fairly even until Goss hit a 30 yard screamer that flew over Bart and into the top corner on 37 minutes. Arlesey kept fighting but the forwards were unable to make a breakthrough. The second period was much the same although Kim Forsythe looked to have been clearly pushed in the box but the ref waved play on.

In added on time a long ball forward from Aylesbury saw Bart collide with a defender leaving Goss with a open goal for the second.

Arlesey vist Chalfont on Saturday and host champions Royston on Monday.