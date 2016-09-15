Gamlingay make it back to back wins

Gamlingay United made it back to back home wins in the Cambs Kershaw Premier on Saturday.

They saw off the challenge of Cambridge City Reserves 2-0 with goals from Tom Bell Green and Harry Kennedy.

It earned them a third win of the season. They now travel to fourth placed Great Shelford on Saturday.

