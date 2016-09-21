Hat-tricks at the double as Langford hit eight

Both Alfie Barker and Tom Bryant scored hat-tricks as Langford went goal crazy on Saturday.

They romped to an 8-0 victory at Hale Leys United in the SSML Challenge Trophy First Round.

Barker struck twice in the first period to give the Reds a 2-0 lead over their SSM Division Two hosts.

However the floodgates opened in the second half. Barker quickly secured his hat-trick, Connor Waite added two while Bryant also scored a trio, his hat-trick goal coming in the final minute.

The Reds will play Sun Sports or Harpenden Town in the next round.

Langford’s next match is away to Kensington Borough, at Amersham’s ground, in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Toby Davies, Rhys Calvano, Lewis Ellis, Sean Murray, Michael Moss, Joe Anderson, David Tembua, Connor Waite, Alfie Barker, Tom Bryant, Stephen Brooks.

Subs: Deon Putnam (used), Sean Downey, Pat Daly (used), Liam Murray (used), Jason Penman.