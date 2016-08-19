Heavy defeats for Gamlingay United

Gamlingay United are still searching for their first win in the Cambs Kershaw Premier after two heavy defeats this week.

On Tuesday evening they went down 4-0 at Brampton, for whom Martin Turner scored a hat-trick.

While on Saturday they took a 7-1 hammering at early league leaders Lakenheath, Leo Churms on the mark for Gamlingay.

In their opening fixture Gamlingay drew 2-2 at Cambridge City Reserves, Conor Smith and Jamie Steele getting their goals.

It’s now two more away trips – Chatteris on Saturday and Fowlmere on Tuesday.