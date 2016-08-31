Langford let two goal lead slip against Chesham

Langford were left kicking themselves after letting a two goal lead slip to lose 3-2 against Chesham United Reserves on Saturday.

Langford mounted the early pressure at Forde Park and were rewarded when, in the fourth minute, a Connor Waite cross found Callum Stead in space at the far post and his firm header rippled the back of the visitor’s net.

Chesham worked hard to get back into the game but were leaving space at the back. Langford forced a corner which was taken by Connor Waite, this was met on the volley by Michael Moss, who made no mistake from 12 yards out for the second.

The Reds failed to take a number of chances and, following a counter attack, Abdul Ally chased down a long ball and scored from close range to bring the visitors back into the game in the 35th minute.

Langford continued to make chances which they failed to turn into goals.

Then, in the 56th minute, with the ball at the other end Chesham’s Andy Ali chased a long pass down, cut in and equalised from an acute angle 2-2.

The game got scrappy, and with 14 minutes left, Langford’s defence were again caught out allowing Ally to score the winner from distance.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Steven Redmond, Ross Scotney, Michael Moss, Craig Meyrick (Capt), Jon Barnett, Connor Waite, Stephen Brooks, Callum Stead, Shibly Miah, Tom Bryant.

Subs: Jason Penman, Lee Mooney (used), Jack Magill (used), Sean Downey (used).

Langford’s next match is away to Hillingdon Borough on Saturday.

Phil Childs has decided to step down as manager at Langford. Jason Penman will take over the role, with Richard James as coach.

Chairman Ian Chessum said: “It was always the plan that this should happen. Phil decided for personal reasons that the time was right to step down.

“Everybody at the club thank Phil for his hard work over a number of seasons, and wish him well. I look forward to working with Jason and Richard.”