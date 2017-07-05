Luton keeper among trio of new Waders signings

Biggleswade Town have made a trio of key new signings ahead of their fifth Southern League Premier Division campaign.

Liam Gooch will be the Waders’ new keeper after switching from Luton Town.

The 19-year-old was loaned to Biggleswade at the end of last season and. following his release from Kenilworth Road. he now takes over from the retiring Ian Brown.

He first signed academy forms with the Hatters in 2012 and was taken on as a professional two years ago, but never made a first team appearance for the League Two side.

Striker Jack Bowen arrives at the Carlsberg Stadium from National League North outfit Brackley Town. He had previously been top scorer at UCL side Cogenhoe and appeared for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The third signing is full back Mason Spence has made the shorter journey from league rivals Hitchin Town. He started out at MK Dons, making one appearance in a Football League Trophy fixture.

Since then he has played for a number of clubs including St Neots Town, Dunstable Town and Hayes & Yeading United before appearing for the Canaries last season.

A clutch of last season’s squad have also signed up including captain Craig Daniel, who will once again wear the armband in his sixth season with the club.

Russell Short, Luke Emery, Robbie Parker, Connor Hall, Gavin Hoyte and Lucas Perry have also committed to the Waders.

Pre-season training kicked off last week. Waders open their pre-season schedule next Saturday, July 15 with the visit of National League side Borehamwood to the Carlsberg Stadium.

They welcome town rivals Biggleswade United on Tuesday, July 18 and travel to Newport Pagnell on Saturday, July 22.

Waders visit Kempston on July 29 and host Stevenage on Tuesday, August 1.