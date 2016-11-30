Nine-man Stotfold lose in seven goal thriller

Stotfold were beaten by the odd goal in seven at St Margaretsbury in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday – and had two players sent off.

Drew Cardines and Kamal Romain both saw red for the visitors as they finished with nine men.

The home side went in front just past the half hour but Ashley Fitton struck on 40 minutes to ensure the Eagles went into the break on level terms.

However the home side came flying out of the traps after the interval and within ten minutes were 3-1 ahead.

Tom Oram reduced the arrears on the hour but the hosts’ two goal cushion was restored with 15 minutes to go.

Emannuel Sam netted Stotfold’s third in the final minutes but time ran out before they could find an equaliser.

Tuesday night’s match at Leverstock Green was frozen off.

Stotfold host lowly Broxbourne Borough in the SSML on Saturday.