Jason Penman has stepped down as manager of Langford FC.

The Forde Park club confirmed the news this week. The Reds sit a healthy fourth in the SSML Division One table but they lost 4-0 at Southall on Saturday.

Richard James will manager for the last five games of the season, including the SSML Division One Cup Final next Wednesday, April 12 at London Colney against Wodson Park,

He will be assisted by Craig Meyrick.