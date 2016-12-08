Potton beat Eynesbury to march into Hinchingbrooke Cup semis

Potton moved into the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-finals after putting in a determined effort to beat Premier Division neighbours Eynesbury Rovers 1-0 on Tuesday.

The match was played in a fairly good spirit but was spoiled by some inconsistent refereeing decisions, for both sides, and ended with eight players receiving yellow cards.

United now have a tough trip standing between them and the final – to runaway UCL PRemier Division leaders Peterborough Sports in the last four.

Potton started brightly on Tuesday with Matt Chapman’s shot being held under the bar by keeper Jamie Greygoose.

And they took the lead in the ninth minute when Chapman netted from close range from a pass by Cory Cooper.

A good move by Eynesbury was halted with Craig Smith in an offside position while from a free kick Tom Coles headed firmly but wide of the goal.

James Meredith was the first to go into the book, and justifably so, for a dangerous tackle. Jordan Brown had a good chance but shot well wide of the post.

Matt Chapman was next in the book when Matthew Bannister simply fell over his leg. To add insult to injury the referee missed Bannister hitting Gary Ansell-Carter in the face.

A good move ended with Meredith passing to Cooper who shot into the side netting. At the start of the second half a dangerous cross by Brown eluded everyone and then a free kick from Jack Warwick went across the face of the goal.

Gary Ansell-Carter fired over the bar and now two Eynesbury players were shown a yellow card.

Potton were awarded a free kick but Calum Forster’s effort went over the bar, then a good move by the hosts ended with George Kiely passing to Nick Finney who saw his shot saved by Greygoose.

Gary Ansell-Carter was put through but his shot was blocked. Coles, who was a continual danger, saw one effort go wide and then had his shot saved by Cook.

Mark Ansell-Carter had a good run from midfield and from his pass John Yambasu saw his shot blocked.

Towards the end of the match, with Eynesbury pressing, at times Potton lived dangerously. There was one occasion when Eynesbury had several attempts on goal but some determined defence and blocking kept them out.

United host Blackstones in the UCL on Saturday.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Mark Ansell-Carter, Cory Cooper, James Meredith (John Yambasu), Gary Ansell-Carter (Chris Reeves), Nick Finney, Matt Chapman (George Kiely).