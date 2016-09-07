Potton fall to counter-attacking Bugbrooke

Potton were left rueing missed chances as they lost 3-1 at home to Bugbrooke St Michaels in

Although this was a fairly even match Bugbrooke deserved the win for their fast counter attacking style of play. That said, defensive errors and missed goalscoring opportunities at the other end did not help Potton’s cause.

Player availability and commitment continues to be a problem. Added to Darren’s selection problems he will now miss Stuart Gillies for about two months as he is going to the USA.

Both teams observed a minutes silence before the game in respect of Chris Dance, a much respected match official who passed away suddenly at the age of 64.

As the action got underway Gary Ansell-Carter shot weakly, then Calum Forster did well to intercept a strong run by Nat Liburd. Niall Duffy proved to be a threat throught the match with his strong runs and shot wide when well placed.

Bugbrooke had a shot blocked and their appeals for a penalty were turned down.

In the 22nd minute Bugbrooke took the lead when a strong run by Duffy ended with him shooting into the net.

Matt Chapman had a shot deflected over the bar for a corner and then George Kiely was presented with a good chance but shot wide with only the keeper to beat.

From a centre from Jack Weeden keeper Harry Oldham managed to get his finger tips to the ball and push it to safety.

In the 32nd minute Bugbrooke increased their lead when Nathan Bobowicz headed in from a corner. Potton’s defence made another mistake and allowed Jonny Joyce to shoot before Duffy centred for Jack O’Connor to put over the bar when well placed.

Just before the interval Gary Ansell-Carter saw his centre go wide of the post and a good run by Forster saw his final ball cleared.

Sam Davidson made an early run in the second half and saw his shot well saved by Oldham.

In the 51st minute Duffy made yet another good run that took him clear of the defence and he rolled the ball past Will Cook for goal number three. Forster had a shot that went wide and Weeden deflected a shot from Ansell-Carter that Oldham did well to save.

Forster cleared off the line an effort by Liburd.Kiely played the ball to Weeden and his effort beat the goalie but went inches wide. From a Forster free kick Sam Kelly headed wide.

Weeden was put through and the keeper saved at his feet and moments later Weeden wasted another opportunity. In the second minute of added time the referee gave a soft penalty for a push on Forster and Gary Ansell-Carter scored from the spot.

The Bugbrooke players would not release the ball to restart the match and in his attempt to retrieve the ball Sam Kelly was shown a red card on the words of the Referee’s Assistant.

This was a game played at quite a pace in a reasonable atmosphere but the referee still managed to show five yellow cards — two to Potton and three to Bugbrooke.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Shaun Flack, Shaun Faulkner, Stuart Gillies, James Meredith, Sam Davidson (Sam Kelly), Matthew Chapman, Gary Ansell-Carter, Jack Weeden, George Kiely (Kenny Smith)