Potton lose to promotion hopefuls Whitworth

Whitworth comfortably beat Potton United 5-2 on Saturday to move into second place in the UCL Division One – and just need to secure three more points from their last two games to ensure promotion.

In the first minute Will Cook did well to hold onto a dangerous centre from Rory Brittain, who was a danger throughout the afternoon. However on six minutes the Potton defence allowed a long kick from Whitworth keeper to bounce over them into the path of Brittain who calmly slotted home.

Whitworth were doing all the attacking and in the 19th minute Dean Hall headed home, unmarked, from a corner.

Potton started to come into the match and a centre from Calum Forster went just over the bar, and midway through the half Sam Piesse played a ball through to Danny Webb who took it round the keeper to score.

In the 32nd minute Whitworth were awarded a free kick 25 yards out and Jordan Pendered’s kick hit the crossbar and rebounded for Ryan Archer to head home unchallenged.

Early in the second period Gary Ansell-Carter was put through but failed to beat the goalie and then Joe Sutton played in Webb who saw his shot saved by the keeper.

On the hour Brittain broke down the right and his cross was easily converted by Dyson to put the home side 4-1 in front.

A pass from Ansell-Carter found Webb who saw his shot saved and then Webb shot wide, but in the 78th minute Brittain again broke down the right and his centre was easily converted by Jonny Hazell.

Potton pressed to reduce the arrears and in the 85th minute Ansell-Carter played a through ball to Joe Bell who calmly shot past the keeper.

Saturday is the last league match of the campaign when Potton United entertain Raunds Town. Although Potton are guaranteed sixth place it is a matter of pride how they finish.

Potton United: Will Cook, Callum Forster, Sam Piesse (Harry Stafford), Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Aiden McClean, Joe Sutton, James Meredith (Kenny Smith), Gary Ansell-Carter, Cory Cooper (Joe Bell).