Potton put five past Bourne in league opener

A strong second half display saw Potton begin their league campaign with a thumping 5-0 victory over Bourne Town on Saturday.

However they started slowly and were nearly caught out in the very first minute when a ball was played behind their defence and Tom Cardell’s centre was blocked.

At the other end Gary Ansell-Carter headed into the side netting from a corner. Potton were attacking more and a good passing movement between Aiden McClean and Danny Webb ended with Ansell-Carter’s shot being saved by goalkeeper Alex Brown.

Potton gained five corners in quick succession and from the last of these Luke Harradine headed over.

On 34 minutes Potton took the lead with Aaron Murrell passing the ball to James Meredith who stroked the ball into the net from 20 yards. Webb saw his 30 yard shot held by the keeper and McClean and Bines saw efforts saved.

Early play in the second half was fairly even with Loney saving a shot from Jack Humphreys and, from a Bines centre, Webb headed narrowly wide.

Potton increased their lead just before the hour when a good passing movement between McClean and Meredith ended with the keeper pushing Meredith’s shot away only for Ansell-Carter following up to score the second goal.

A 25 yard low shot from Meredith was well saved by Brown and at the other end a long shot from Jordan Avis did not trouble Loney.

Potton’s superior fitness began to tell and in the 76th minute Meredith’s cross was headed home by Webb.

Aaron Murrell forced his way through and the keeper blocked h is effort for a corner. Calum Forster scored direct from the corner to make it 4-0.

A minute from time Boughton made a good run into the box and with only the keeper to beat he unselfishly passed the ball to Murrell to put the ball in an empty net for his first goal for the club.

POTTON UNITED: Aaron Loney, Calum Forster, Luke Seaber-Shinn (Tom Blatch), Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Aiden McClean (Matt Chapman), Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Nick Bines (Courtney Boughton).

Potton United’s FA Cup Preliminary Round tie at home to AFC Dunstable is tonight (Friday) at 7.45pm.

Admission is £5 adults and £3 concessions with a programme £1. Bar and refeshments will be available (although no alcohol is allowed outside the clubhouse while the match is in progress) and there is ample car parking.