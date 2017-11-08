Potton slip out of trophy after disappointing show

Potton put in a very disappointing display to go out of the Beds FA Senior Trophy 5-2 to a spirited Ampthill Town side on Saturday.

Mistakes again cost Potton goals and at times they had difficulty in putting good passing movements together.

It started badly in the first minute when Ampthill broke down the wing and a pinpoint centre was firmly headed home by Sam Holmes, who was to prove a constant danger to Potton.

United replied with a good effort by Courtney Boughton that was well saved. Then in the fifth minute referee Martin Darlow spotted a push in the Ampthill penalty area and awarded a penalty from which Danny Webb equalised.

Ampthill regained the lead six minutes later when a poor back pass by Jamie Saunders was intercepted by Holmes who ran on to score.

Rob Scotney had a header cleared by Charlie Stafford and at the other end Webb saw his centre well held by the keeper.

Ampthill increased their lead midway through the half when a corner was headed home from close range by Pat Daly. A mistake by Gary Ansell-Carter let Holmes through on goal, but Cook saved at the expense of a corner.

However in the closing minute a ball split the Potton defence for Brad Clark to run onto and put the ball past Cook for goal number four.

At the start of the second half a long shot from Glen Cooksley was saved by Cook and Craig Meynak headed over from a corner. It was no surprise when Daly was allowed to dribble the ball along the touchline and score from a tight angle.

In the 77th minute the hosts failed to clear a corner and it fell to Aaron Murrell who netted from close range.

Potton came more into the match after reverting to a 4-4-2 formation. Nicky Bines hit the post then, in the closing minutes following a corner, the Ampthill defence blocked the first effort and the ball fell to James Sage who somehow hooked the ball over the bar from one yard – it was one of those days.

Tuesday’s North Beds Charity Cup tie with Stotfold was postponed. On Saturday Potton entertain Oakham United in the UCL.

Potton United: Will Cook, Jamie Saunders (Callum Forster), Charlie Stafford, James Sage, Luke Harradine, Peter McDonald, Danny Webb, Aiden McClean (Ryan Don), Gary Ansell-Carter (Nick Bines), Courtney Boughton.