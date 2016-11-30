Potton strike late to share spoils with Olney

Potton shared the spoils in a game of two halves against UCL Division One promotion rivals Olney Town on Saturday.

In the first half Olney were dominant with some determined attacking football, but Potton came more into the game in the second period and were pleased to secure a point with an equaliser in the 90th minute.

In the first minute Potton’s Danny Webb was put through but his attempted lob was saved just under the bar by Josh McAdoo.

However Olney began to get on top a good move down Olney’s left ended with Shrieves hitting the cross bar and going over.

Potton were giving away silly free kicks in dangerous positions and both Lukasz Filipak and Bines fired in long range efforts for the visitors.

And a move down Olney’s left ended with Shrieves shooting home in the 33rd minute to give Olney a deserved lead.

A poor free kick from Calum Forster finished at Cory Cooper’s feet and his long shot was easily saved and then Bell fired well over the bar. Just before the interval a header from Shrieves was goalward bound but Mark Ansell-Carter headed off the line.

Just before half time Lee Rogers was injured in a tackle and was unable to continue in the second half.

Potton came out brightly in the second half and a good move ended with Gary Ansell-Carter firing over the bar. A low shot from Bines was easily saved by Cook.

Lewis Smith shot wide and Filipak had a shot deflected for a corner and then Matthew Brody headed over the bar when well placed.

Cooper was in an even better position but headed wide from Webb’s cross.

Webb dribbled his way to the edge of the penalty box and his shot was heading for the top corner until McAdoo finger tipped it over the bar.

In desperation Gary Ansell-Carter tried a long shot but was well wide of the target.

However in the 90th minute substitute Charlie Stafford worked the ball to Gary Ansell-Carter and his low shot found the back of the net.

In added time Potton gave the ball away in attack and in a quick counter attack Aaron Mural’s fierce shot rebounded off the underside of the bar and back into play.

Potton’s fixture against Raunds on Tuesday was postponed.

on Saturday they visit Lutterworth Athletic in the league, then on Tuesday they entertain neighbours Eynesbury Rovers in the Second Round of The Hinchingbrooke Cup.

Potton United: Will Cook, Mark Ansell-Carter, Calum Forster, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Lee Rogers (Nick Finney), Danny Webb, Aiden McClean, Gary Ansell-Carter, Cory Cooper(John Yasambu), Nicky Bell (Charlie Stafford)