Potton triumph in seven goal thriller

Potton came away with a welcome 4-3 win from a first visit to UCL Division One newcomers Whittlesey Athletic on Saturday.

United’s first two goals were well worked but in truth the other five goals could be put down to poor defending.

On a slightly bumpy surface Potton open brightly with Joe Aris having one shot blocked and putting another over the bar.

Ricky Hailstone put wide from a free kick while Jack Weeden had his effort was easily saved by keeper Lewis Moat.

In the 25th minute Potton took a deserved lead when a strong run by Calum Forster ended with him firing into the net from 25 yards.

United continued to press and Aris played the ball through to Gary Ansell-Carter who scored with a low shot. Before the half time whistle Gary Ansell-Carter saw his shot saved by the keeper and at the other end Jack Bates shot well wide of Potton’s goal.

Potton attacked well in the early stages of the second half with Weeden having a low shot, Gary Ansell-Carter seeing his effort blocked and then Aiden McClean saw his effort well saved by Moat.

On the hour mark right back Kev Gilbert was allowed to run unchallenged and his intended centre was caught by the wind and went over keeper Will Cook’s head and finished in the top corner for Whittlesey to reduce the arrears.

Three minutes later Potton added to their tally when, after a free kick from Forster, the home side failed to clear their lines and Weeden made no mistake from close range.

Harrold headed over United’s bar and then in the 67th minute a long ball from Forster over the Whittlesey defence found Gary Ansell-Carter to fire home Potton’s fourth.

In the 78th minute Whittlesey were awarded a free kick about 25 yards out and Joe Butterworth’s kick went over the wall and under the diving Cook to finish in the net.

Potton retaliated with Shaun Flack shooting wide and Forster firing over the bar.

In the 86th minute Potton failed to clear a free kick and Harrold forced the ball home. The referee played six minutes of added time and in the very last minute Harrold headed over from a corner, but Potton held out.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Ashley Yeomans, Chris Reeves, Alex Toyse, James Meredith, John Yambusi, Joe Aris (Adam McClean) (Mark Ansell-Carter), Gary Ansell-Carter, Jack Weeden (Matt Chapman, Shaun Flack.

On Saturday Potton entertain Borne Town.