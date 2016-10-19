Reds victorious at league leaders

Langford pulled off a shock 3-1 victory at SSML Division One leaders Risborough Rangers on Saturday in a game of three penalties.

The league leaders kicked off on their home pitch in bright sunshine. The game was open from the start with both teams prepared to play football and employ longer ball tactics.

Although Risborough wasted an early free kick, it was Langford who got the breakthrough after five minutes. Waite took a corner which was headed out, and Daly volleyed in from 22 yards through a crowded penalty area, giving the keeper no chance.

Play moved from end to end with Langford making the better chances. However in the 26th minute Mealor was adjudged to have been fouled in the Langford area, and up stepped Davies to equaliser from the spot.

Both sides lost a player to injury, but it was the Reds who settled quickly and continued to push forward, Daly in particular was making a nuisance of himself high up the pitch.

It was no surprise when he was bought down in the home side’s penalty area in time added on in the first half.

Up stepped Moss to score from the penalty spot, giving Langford a deserved lead half time advantage.

The second half started with more Langford pressure, but the nearest they came to soring was when Penman hit the bar.

Risborough had a period of possession but their finishing let them down, Tompkins in the Langford goal not having to make a save.

Langford continued to create chances, and it was Daly who was again brought down in the home penalty area, up stepped Moss for his second penalty and second goal.

The visitors never looked in any danger after this and saw the game out comfortably.

Langford’s next match is at home to Codicote in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Ross Tompkins, Rhys Calvano, Deon Putnam, Michael Moss, Craig Meyrick, Connor Waite, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Tyler Ingham.

Subs: Joe Anderson (used), Karl Gudgin, Ryan Northfield, Charlie Fusco (used), Tom Bryant (used).