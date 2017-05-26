Robert Bloomfield are county champions

Robert Bloomfield Academy’s Year 5 football team was victorious at the County Football Championships.

The Shefford school won the district league to qualify for the county tournament, going through their district league unbeaten – they let in just one goal in the eight games and scored 26.

Head of School Steve Fox said: “A huge well done to the boys who have made the school incredibly proud of their achievements with two titles this year.”

The Bloomfield team – Joshua Zanewicz-Neville, Oliver Kemp, Callum Saunders, Gabriel Bhinder, Adam Thompson, Tom Perry, Peter Murphy and Evan Kane – trained hard and had fixtures throughout the year to prepare for last Thursday’s county event.

The boys started their journey to success in the group stages with goalless draws against Albion and Rushmoor.

However they won their final group game to qualify for the semi-finals. That’s where they faced a talented Wenlock side who were despatched 2-0, Adam Thompson scoring a superb solo goal.

In the final Robert Bloomfield played the home team Leighton Buzzard and went 2-0 up when Peter Murphy rounded the keeper for the second deep into the second half.

Josh Zanewicz- Neville was called on to make a late save but with him, Oliver Kemp, Evan Kane and Callum Saunders in defence the opposition didn’t score a goal all morning, whilst Gabriel Bhinder controlled and dominated every game in the middle.

Josh Zanewicz-Neville said: “Once we got in the final we played superbly and won.”