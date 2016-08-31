Second half surrender sees Potton exit cup

Potton capitulated in the second half to lose 4-1 at Wisbech Town on Saturday.

It is difficult to explain the difference in performance in each half. Possibly Potton tired because three of the players had just returned from holidays and not played in the last few matches.

Indeed one came straight back from Heathrow Airport and arrived at the ground just 10 minutes before kick-off—so the players’ attitude is good.

For this League Knock Out Cup match against Premier Division Wisbech Town Potton were without the services of leading goal scorer Daniel Webb who was transferred to Eynesbury Rovers during the week. We wish him well but if things do not turn out as he expects, he will always be welcome back at Potton United.

This was really a match of two halves. In the first half Potton played some very good football and were at least the equal of Wisbech. In the second half Wisbech dominated with Potton making some defensive mistakes and seeming to tire.

In the opening minutes Sam Kelly lost the ball and the speedy Harry Limb broke down the right only to see his effort cleared. Limb made another strong run and had an appeal for a penalty turned down.

A good passing movement between Gary Ansell-Carter and Shaun Flack ended with Calum Foster shooting just wide. Stuart Gillies did well to intercept a dangerous ball from Limb at the expense of a corner.

Sam Murphy had a blistering shot from 25 yards that rattled Potton’s crossbar. United were coming into the game more and Chris Reeves saw his effort blocked by Murphy.

The in the 27th minute a free-kick from Calum Forster was headed back across the goal for Gillies to force the ball home to give Potton the lead.

A good run by George Kiely ended with Gary Ansell-Carter’s shot being blocked.

However Wisbech equalised on 36 minutes when a centre from Stuart Cobb went over keeper Will Cook’s head for Michael Frew to score from close range.

Adam Millson saw his shot go over before a header from Gary Ansell-Carter was cleared off the line. Just before the interval Jack Friend pulled his shot wide of goal.

In the first minute of the second half Kiely saw his shot saved by keeper Ricky Lovelace. But just a minute later the complexion of the game changed when Forster appeared to be tripped allowing Friend room on the left but his centre went over Cook’s head and found the net to give Wisbech the lead.

Luke Wislon had a header that was well saved by Cook.

In the 58th minute Wisbech increased their lead when Frew outjumped the Potton defence and headed on, a Potton defender missed his attempted clearance allowing Frien through to lob the ball over Cook’s head.

Potton were not getting their tackles in and an attempted back heel by Friend was saved by Cook before Friend saw his left foot effort go wide.

In the 71st minute Wisbech increased their lead when a low centre by Limb was pushed out by Cook only for Friend to put it in the net and complete his hat-trick.

A good Wisbech move ended with Edgaras Buzas effort being blocked and Friend saw his low effort saved by Cook. From a rare Potton attack Reeves headed wide from a Forster free kick. Substitute Ty Davies centred but no one from Potton was on hand to take advantage.

In the closing minute Frew had an easy chance in front of goal but Cook saved.

Hopefully Darren Staniforth will have a full squad to pick from when they entertain second in the table Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday. Then on Tuesday, September 6 they entertain Rushden & Higham United.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Sam Kelly, Shaun Faulkner, Stuart Gillies, Chris Reeves, Shaun Flack, Mark Ansell-Carter, Gary Ansell-Carter, James Meredith, George Kiely (Ty Davies).