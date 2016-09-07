Stotfold unlucky to exit FA Cup at Forest

Stotfold were desperately unlucky to exit the FA Cup First Qualifying Round 2-1 at Waltham Forest on Saturday.

They dominated the second half and had more chances than their hosts but were forced to come back from two goals behind.

The first half was a pretty even affair. For Stotfold, Tom Oran was denied when a defender intercepted before he had a chance to shoot, while Daniel Bond shot weakly when well place.

Price Madu gave the home side the lead on 35 minutes when he latched onto a through ball from Correy Davidson and claming slotted the ball past the Stotfold keeper Harry Pilsworth.

It could have been worse by half time when Moses had the ball in the back of the Stotfold net but it was disallowed for a foul.

In the second half Stotfold came out all guns blazing and had numerous chances to level. Oran, Ashley Fitton, Jonny Butler and sub Luke Burkett all went close. The nearest Forest came was a goalmouth scramble that the Eagles defence eventually cleared.

However Stotfold were then hit by a sucker punch. Davidson ran on to a through ball but was bundled over on the edge of the box. The referee pointed to the spot and Davidson got up to convert and give Forest a two goal cushion.

With five minutes left Stotfold gave themselves late hope when Oran was tumbled over in the area and Ben L’Honore stepped up to pull one back.

Madu had a late chance to seal the win for Forest when he went racing through but Pilsworth was out quickly to smother on the edge of the box.

A much-changed Stotfold side exited the Dudley Latham Premier Division Cup on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 at home to London Colney.

They host North Greenford United in the FA Vase on Saturday