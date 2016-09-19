Waders’ FA Cup dreams end at Margate

Biggleswade Town’s FA Cup dreams ended by the seaside at Margate on Saturday.

Losing their two main strikers in the first 20 minutes of the Second Qualifying Round tie meant they had an uphill task although the Waders fought bravely against their National League South opponents.

Town suffered their first bad news when Inih Effiong broke down to his recurring injury after five minutes, having just returned after missing the last three games.

Quarter of an hour later and Tony Burnett suffered a similar fate when damaging his hamstring.

Without their major strike force the Waders certainly had their work cut out. But they stuck to their task and although going forward was a bit toothless, Margate were certainly not firing on all cylinders as the half ended goalless.

In the second half the best Waders efforts were from Craig Daniel, clean through only for the goalkeeper to save, and Harry Norman who forced a save from the keeper low to his right late on.

Margate however fared better being given a dubious penalty ten minutes in. Buchanan smashed the penalty against the bar, but as the ball bobbled around Michael Thalassitis smashed it high into the net.

Ten minutes later and a classy move saw the ball crossed in where Scott Donnelly volleyed a peach of a shot from 18 yards.

Biggleswade pressed and pinned Margate back but to no avail.

Waders return to Southern League Premier action on Saturday with a trip to Slough Town, followed by a journey to St Ives Town on Tuesday.