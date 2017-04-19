Waders put brakes on visitor’s title ambitions

Biggleswade Town continued their role as bogey-team for mighty Leamington by beating the promotion chasing side 2-0 on Good Friday.

For a team in need of three points to chase down leaders Chippenham, Leamington must be kicking themselves.

The leaders surrendered a 22 game winning run to St Neots but with the Brakes failing at Biggleswade, Chippenham won the title and promotion to the National League.

For Leamington it’s the lottery of the end of season play-offs.

Put simply the Waders dominated the game and in doing so fully deserved recording one of their finest victories in their Southern League history.

The back four of Russell Short, Gavin Hoyte, Lucas Perry and stand in fullback Patrick Jordan were immense and did not let the opposition near Ian Brown.

It was a really great atmosphere at the Carlsberg Stadium with 320 in attendance, one of the largest crowds of the season.

Early on Connor Hall fired just wide with a curling shot and Rhys Hoenes hesitated too long when free in the box.

The football flowed from the boys in green and was a delight to witness. With 35 minutes gone their pressure paid as a parried shot from a Hoenes cross found Hall lurking to put the ball in the back of the net.

Out for the second period the Waders went further in front. A corner in from the right found Tony Burnett who made no mistake to double the lead.

The industry of Hall and Robbie Parker in the middle backed up by the ever-chasing Craig Daniel, Hoenes, Ian Rees and Burnett never let Leamington create anything of note.

As anxiety turned to frustration and then desperation, the visitors’ game plan went awry. Waders kept at the task and at full time thoroughly merited the win.

Keeping this side together in 2017/18b must be a priority for manager Chris Nunn and coach Bully Adams.

Before the game the club said goodbye to a stalwart of Biggleswade Town, Brian Doggett, who due to relocation is hanging up his hat and scarf after 30 years of service.

Thanks go from the club to Brian for all his hard work for the club over the decades.