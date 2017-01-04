Waders striker Effiong set for league move

Biggleswade Town’s star striker Inih Effiong looks to be on the verge of a major move to a professional club.

The Southern League Premier’s leading scorer, who netted in the Waders’ 3-1 defeat to Hitchin on Monday, has generated interest from league clubs in England and Scotland.

Six goals in three games over the festive season have propelled his total for the campaign so far to 21 and it’s thought several club scouts saw him score a hat-trick at St Neots on Boxing Day.

Effiong has been a regular marksman since arriving at Biggleswade last season.

It has been arguably the most prolific spell of a career that has included spells at, among others, Hertford Town, Arlesey Town, Dunstable Town, Boreham Wood, Hitchin Town (loan) and St Albans City.

His departure from the Carlsberg Stadium is expected. His manager Chris Nunn tweeted before Monday’s match: “It looks like (his) last game for the Waders, full time football bound. So proud of him.”