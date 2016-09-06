Waders win earns FA Cup trip to Margate

Biggleswade Town earned themselves an FA Cup Second Qualifying Round trip to Margate after a 1-0 victory at Maldon and Tiptree on Saturday.

Maldon, conquerors of Ware in the last round, were all buoyed up with a big scalp coming to town while the Waders were on a hiding which ever way the result went.

Testing themselves to the full with five first team players not available for various reasons, a serious re-shuffle saw the star of the St Neots game, Connor Hall, in a centre half partnership with Callum Lewis. The average age of the side and bench dropped dramatically.

As a spectacle, it didn’t happen. Long periods of Wader domination were punctuated with scary moments from Maldon. A lively 11 Adam Mills put in a shot which shaved the far post.

Burnett, Ian Rees and Anderson all toiled but on a day when possibly fortune could go against the Waders nothing went right. The closest, a Burnett header hit the upright to re-bound straight back to Tony whose snatched shot sailed over the bar. At half time it was frustrating.

Playing into the stiff estuary breeze in the second half the Waders success was built on keeping the ball on the floor.

Anderson, ex-Maldon player was trying his luck wide with some success.

Just when it looked that a replay back home was likely on 73 minutes Anderson netted his debut goal, a full hit shot through a melee of players.

Enter new Maldon resolve and for the next 15 minutes all the thrill of the rollercoaster came Biggleswade’s way as Maldon pressed on. Mistakes made at the back, high balls coming in but Ian Brown dealt with it all andathe travelling army were glad to hear the final whistle.

Biggleswade travel to Frome in the Southern League Premier on Saturday and host Kings Lynn on Tuesday.