Waders win nine goal thriller at Kings Langley

Biggleswade Town took their week’s goal tally to 11 after a stunning 5-4 victory at Kings Langley on Tuesday.

Trailing 3-1, they fought back to earn all three points and revenge for a humbling defeat at home to Kings earlier this season.

It follows a 6-0 demolition of Cirencester on Saturday – see inside for a report.

Tuesday’s contest that provided huge entertainment for the crowd probably didn’t go down as well with the respective managers from a defensive point of view.

Five minutes in Conrad Lucan picked up a poor clearance to place a low shot into the corner of the net to give Town the perfect start,

Kings looked second best until a David Hutton free kick just cleared the head of Jamie Calvin, but was stabbed home by Stevie Ward to restore parity.

Six minutes later Calvin’s glancing header from Hutton’s free kick was perfectly executed and the home side were ahead.

As the half closed it was the Waders who came back with Comas pulling off good saves from Rhys Hoenes and Craig Daniel, but Kings started the second period in devastating form.

Hutton executed a perfect flick over the head of a defender, turned to collect and laid the pass into the path of Manny Duku, who put the ball through the legs of Ian Brown.

Town roared back to bring a flying save out of Comas and then pulled one back with a shot on the turn by Inih Effiong. Within a minute, the Waders were back on terms as a cross from the right was flicked home by Tony Burnett.

Biggleswade then went ahead when a stunning free kick by the lively Hoenes seemed to be going over until it dipped at the last minute to graze the underside of the bar.

Three minutes later Hutton completed a quartet of assists when he squared from the right and Dean Hitchcock delivered a low 25-yard rocket for 4-4.

Town had the last word. A challenge in the Kings box resulted in a penalty, powerfully dispatched by Effiong to make it 5-4.

There was still time for Brown to pull off a superb acrobatic point blank save from substitute Jonny Munday in the 93rd minute,

Biggleswade Town are without a game tomorrow as scheduled opponents Weymouth are in FA Trophy action, but welcome Cambridge City in the league on Tuesday.