Alasdair continues excellent form in John O’Gaunt cup

Alasdair Large continued his excellent recent form by lifting the Under 14s Cup at John O’Gaunt GC.

The Junior Section competition was played during half term and 10 of the club’s younger junior members took part

John O'Gaunt GC Juniors Gaunt Cup winners. PNL-170706-124224002

The weather and Carthagena course conditions were excellent. Coming off an great win the previous weekend in the Matt Gentle Trophy, first prize went to Alasdair with 43 points. Tom Sennett was second with 41 points and Jenifer Tocha third with 40.

On Sunday the Juniors were playing for the Gaunt Cup. Again there were 10 taking part which included two of our newest members, Ixie and Ethan Akpan, who seem to have settled in very well.

Despite the high winds on the John O’Gaunt course they managed to take first and second with Ixie scoring 40 points off a handicap of 21 and brother Ethan coming second with 36. Paul Smith was in third place with 33 points.

On Friday a large field of 155 took part in the Club Senior Men’s Championships over the John O’Gaunt course.

John O'Gaunt GC Seniors Championship Winner: Dave Wilsher, Club Captain with Neil Brown, winner. PNL-170706-124202002

There were a number of prizes covering the Overall Best Gross score for the Championship, Best Nett Score and Age Categories.

Teeing off first at 7.30am was Neil Brown who posted a very commendable gross score of 70. The last players did not complete their rounds until well into the evening, and Brown’s opening score clinched the title.

In second place was Paul Wharton with a gross 72.

Gross Results: 1, Neil Brown 70 gross; 2, Paul Wharton 72 gross.

John O'Gaunt GC Seniors Championship Category winners PNL-170706-124213002

Nett Results: 1, Phil Cottier 69 nett.

Best Stableford: 1, Chris Walker 38 points.

Age Groups: 55–60: 1, Michael Case 35 points, 2, Tony Ford 34 points; 61–65: 1, Tony Waters 38 points, 2, Mike Proctor 36 points; 66–70: 1, Geoff Elcome 36 points, 2, Jonathon Lean 35 points; 71-75: 1, David Gauge 34 points, 2, Keith Hargreaves 34 points; 76+: 1, Alan Fowler 36 points, 2, Chris Williams 30 points

The Vice-Captain’s Cup was played on Sunday on the Carthagena course and is open to all new members, men and ladies. It was encouraging to see the number of new members competing.

John O'Gaunt GC Vice Captains Cup. Philip Blackburn, winner, Stuart Gardner, Vice Captain and Penny Staveley-Smith, runner up. PNL-170706-124148002

The 49 players had different fortunes but the clear winner by two points with 40 points was Philip Blackburn.

The minor places were between two new lady members on 38 points, being decided on count back with Penny Staveley-Smith getting the nod in second with Tanya Willmott right on her tail, third.

This year’s social Captain Verses the Vice Captain match was moved to Saturday from its traditional Friday evening slot. In keen anticipation to win for the bragging rights a close encounter was expected.

The 12 pairs per side, in the match play event, did not disappoint with Captain Dave Wilsher side eclipsing Vice Captain Stuart Gardner team by 6 1/2 to 5 1/2.

On Thursday the ladies held a qualifying competition for the opportunity of representing John O’Gaunt in the national Ping 4 Ball Better Ball competition final in September.

There were 31 pairs of ladies who played in the stableford competition, and with good weather some good scores were returned.

With the best score from each ladies pairing counting, there was definitely opportunity for some good scoring.

Winners with 42 points, and playing six under their team handicap, was Jean Peacock and Jane Cooper.

Second with 41 and playing five under their team handicap were Diane Munns and Jean Cobb, while coming in third with 40, and playing four under their handicap were Cath Cowcill and Jan Murphy,

To qualify for the final you need to be in the top 100 scores in England, The winners will have to wait until August to see if they have qualified.