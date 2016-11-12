Beadlow beat John O’Gaunt to win Ver League Plate

Beadlow Manor GC lifted the Ver Plate after beating local rivals John O’Gaunt GC in the final.

The Ver League is a Herts Golf Union competition of 16 teams in a forward and backward knockout format. The ties are handicap matchplay played home and away.

Both Plate finalists were playing in the Ver League for the first time with the first leg played at Beadlow Manor.

Beadlow’s team of Conner Penning (hcp 4), Annabel Pitts (hcp 5), Jamie Gibbons (hcp 5), Ben Loveard (hcp 11), Jack Munson (hcp 17), Annabel Phillips (27) and 11 year-old Robbie Simpson (hcp 35, but playing off 28 for the match), tried to set up a first leg lead. Wins for Pitts, Gibbons, Loveard and Munson, together with a tremendously hard fought half from Simpson, gave Beadlow a 4.5-2.5 lead.

For the second leg at John O’Gaunt Mike Wright (hcp 10) and Holly Lake (hcp 29) came in for Phillips and Simpson, and both celebrated their inclusion with excellent wins. Together with a point apiece from Pitts and Loveard, and a Penning victory, gave Beadlow a 5-2 second leg win which resulted in an overall 9.5-4.5 victory.

Congratulations also go to other squad members in a season-long campaign, in particular those who represented the club on two or more occasions: Luke Charalambous, Luke Baynham, Will Murray, Sean Foster, James Manning.

Junior Organiser Gary Boyle said: “This victory was a huge team effort both for those who played across the two legs of the final, and also for everyone who played their part throughout the whole season. It was a great finish to what has been an outstanding year for all involved with junior golf at Beadlow.”