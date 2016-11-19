Biggleswade’s search for win continues

Biggleswade are still searching for their first win of the Bedfordshire League season after a 15-6 defeat to the Open University II on Monday.

With Open University’s courts out of action they visited Biggleswade with the home side chasing a victory at the fifth attempt.

Jimmy Hart at string five continued his personal winning run, beating Rachel Hamp in straight games 15-9, 15-10 and 15-9 getting Biggleswade off to a winning start.

However this lead was shortlived as Simon Gray at number two found the reach of the very tall Ryan Mullarkey difficult to contend with losing in straight games 15-5, 15-13 and 15-7.

Tony Rumbold at number one appeared distracted by his late arrival due to family commitments and was unable to find his A game, losing in straight games to Tomas Truhelka (15-8, 15-8, 15-11).

Rich Anthony at string four needed to win to keep Biggleswade in the match and faced Dan Jacob.

Anthony took the first two games to ten points before Jacob took the third 15-11. Anthony showing his usual tenacity took the fourth 15-12 to set up a deciding game.

Once again it was left to skipper Martin Wright, at string three, facing Simon Percival to decide the outcome of the match.

In an evenly contested game Wright was unable to give Biggleswade the win they needed going down 15-13, 15-11 and 15-11.

The search for the elusive first win of the season continues next week at home to Mowsbury.